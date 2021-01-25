Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 371.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,158 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $58.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

