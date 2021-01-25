We Are One Seven LLC Sells 865 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

MCD opened at $213.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.