Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

