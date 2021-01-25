iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $252.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $282.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $19,596,762. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.