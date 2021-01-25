GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

GoodRx stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

