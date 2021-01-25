Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. Tencent has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $866.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

