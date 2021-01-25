Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 22,696 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.