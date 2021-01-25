Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.