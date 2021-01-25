Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.