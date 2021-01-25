JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

