Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $1.77

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDBF. Scotiabank upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

WildBrain stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

