John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Stake Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $32.80 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

