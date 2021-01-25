Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

