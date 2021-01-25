Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $65.72 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

