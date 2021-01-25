The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,314 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,933,000 after buying an additional 1,040,099 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

