Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Upgraded to Buy at ABN Amro

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

FURGF stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Fugro has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. It operates through Marine Environment and Land Environment segments.

