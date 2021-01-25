Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

VEGPF stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $926.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

