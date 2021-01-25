PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $4,110.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,217,660,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

