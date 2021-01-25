Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

