Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $4.19 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Firo has a total market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $168,792.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00012487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,592.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.01 or 0.04253922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00426836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.31 or 0.01349433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00523046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00418380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,947 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

