Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

