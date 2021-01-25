Welch Group LLC Has $33.96 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after buying an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.