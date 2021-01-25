Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.