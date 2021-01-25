Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $3.79 Million Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $77.84 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.