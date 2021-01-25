Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 4,105 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $105.34 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

