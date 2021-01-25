Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

BUG opened at $28.96 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

