Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $67.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.