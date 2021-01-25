Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,363 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $321.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.