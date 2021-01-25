Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report sales of $148.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

FRGI opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

