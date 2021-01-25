Equal Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $44,285.13 and $103.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

