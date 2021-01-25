GAPS Trading Up 0.3% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,434.18 or 1.00079527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

