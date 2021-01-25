AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $138.19 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.