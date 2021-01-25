The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue $1.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th.

The Clorox has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of CLX opened at $202.35 on Monday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

