The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue $1.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th.
The Clorox has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.
Shares of CLX opened at $202.35 on Monday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
