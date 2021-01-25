Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,029 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $205.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

