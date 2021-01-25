iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 469,960 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,759,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

