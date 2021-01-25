Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 58,366 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Virtus Total Return Fund makes up about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $343,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

