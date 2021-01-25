Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $176.38 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

