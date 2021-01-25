British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

