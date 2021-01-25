The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

