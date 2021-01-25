CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.91 Million

Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $43.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.72 million and the highest is $44.20 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $177.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.61 million to $178.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $178.70 million, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $181.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

