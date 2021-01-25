Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $373.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $389.17 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.14 and a 200 day moving average of $342.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.08.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

