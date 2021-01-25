British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $202.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.