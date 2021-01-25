Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.