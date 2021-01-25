Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.94 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $47,561.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

