Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $32.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $12,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

