Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $32.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TBIO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
