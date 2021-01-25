Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $13.19

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RC opened at $12.38 on Friday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

