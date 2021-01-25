Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price at $18.17

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.
