Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price at $18.17

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.