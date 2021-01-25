Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

