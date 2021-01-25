Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 317 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.