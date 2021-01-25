Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

